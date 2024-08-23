The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi state was on Friday attacked at the Supreme by suspected hoodlums shortly after Usman Ododo of the APC was affirmed as the governor.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed the social democratic party and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka for lacking in merit and substance.

In a unanimous judgment, the Apex court held that Mr. Ajaka failed to give cogent and verifiable evidence in the series of allegations against Mr. Ododo.

Justice Sadiq Umar who read the lead judgment held that most of the allegations were pre-election matters that ought to have been taken to the federal high court for resolution before the election.

