President Bola Tinubu has told the Supreme Court that the petition by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against the February 25 election was a mere blockbuster with thrilling suspense and hide-and-seek.

The President has asked the Apex Court to throw away the appeal filed against the 6th September judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Part of the grounds canvassed for dismissal of Mr Atiku’s appeal is that it is irritating, vague, unwarranted and has no known focus or destination.

President Tinubu, specifically claimed the case of the former Vice President has no legs to stand upon and as well have no wings to fly to the direction being sought by the PDP presidential candidate.

Mr Atiku and PDP were defeated virtually all the states of the federation, prompting the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to declare him winner after the lawful collations of the election results in the presence of agents of the appellant.

The president faulted the entire allegations of malpractices, noncompliance with electoral laws and non-qualifications raised against him by Mr Atiku, stating that the lower court did not find merits in any of the allegations, hence, they were dismissed.

The President also challenged the competence of Mr Atiku’s petition, insisting that what the PDP presidential candidate a adressed as statements of facts were mere hearsays with no probate values.

while Mr Atiku claimed to have won the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election, he never gave the figure he scored at the election.

Mr Atiku termed an expert report, was a mere worthless paper having been produced outside the period of the time stipulated by law, making it inadmissible by any court of law.

The attention of the Supreme Court has been drawn to the admission of Mr Atiku’s witnesses that the election was free and fair except for the inability of INEC to transmit the results electorally as earlier promised.

The President insisted that the non-transmission of election results electronically did not violate any law because the decision to use the electronic system was just a promise by the electoral body.

The Supreme Court has not fixed a date for the hearing of the appeal