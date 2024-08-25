Security forces have reportedly arrested several gunmen associated with the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, near the Nigeria-Niger border in Sokoto State.

The arrests occurred during a coordinated operation targeting armed groups that have terrorised communities in northwestern Nigeria.

The arrested suspects are believed to be part of a network of criminals operating under the command of Bello Turji, a figure who has been linked to numerous attacks, kidnappings, and violent crimes across the region.

Bello Turji has gained infamy for his ruthless operations, which have devastated numerous communities, leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread fear.

His network is considered one of the most dangerous in the region, making these arrests a crucial step in the efforts to restore peace and security.

The operation, carried out by a joint team of military and law enforcement agencies, is part of a strategy to dismantle criminal networks and weaken the influence of bandit leaders like Turji.

A security source involved in the operation confirmed that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to extract valuable intelligence that could lead to further arrests and the eventual neutralisation of the broader network.