Bandit Leader Bello Turji Embraces Peace, To Tackle Terrorists

Zamfara State Government says notorious bandit’s kingpin Bello Turji has embraced peace initiative and toe the path of peace.

The Government says Communities in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas that hitherto are danger zones due to activities of the Popular bandit leader now sleep with their two eyes closed

Addressing a gathering in Gusau, the Zamfara state Deputy Governor Hassan Nasiha says for the past five weeks there was not record of any clash between the fulani Community and the Hausa’s especially in the three affected Local Government Councils as a result of the dialogue to broker peace between the two warring factions

The Zamfara Deputy Governor stated this at a Conference on security organized by Students Union Of Medina University, held in Gusau the state Capital

He adds that the singular action by bandit leader Bello Turji who has vow not to attack Communities again, has brought about relative peace in the three Local Government areas of Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi

“For the past five weeks we have not recorded any clash between the fulani’s and Hausa’s in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas of the State as a result of the dialogue to broker peace between the two warring factions in the State” Sen. Nasiha Said.

Bello Turji is a Known Bandit Leader terrorising Communities in Northern part of Zamfara State

Turji who just join the oath of peace is now launching offensive against terrorists in the area to ensure that peace and stability returns permanently

“Bello Turji who just embraced amnesty of governor Bello Matawalle is now by him self launching offensive against terrorists in the area to ensure that peace and stability return to all trouble areas” He added.

The Zamfara Deputy Governor noted that a peace Committee under his Chairmanship recently set up by the state government met with nine bandits’ groups located in Magami District and Dansadau Emirate to cease fire and stop attacking Communities and Travellers

The Nine bandit Camps are located in Maru and Gusau Local Government Councils

The peace committee constituted by Governor Bello Mohammed which I chaired had a peace meeting with nine bandits’ camps in Magami District and Dansadau Emirate all in our move to beg them to stop attacking innocent citizens ” The Deputy Gov. Explained.

The state Governor Bello Mohammed has also ordered that all grazing routes, lands, water for livestock and other properties belonging to Fulani herders seized as a result of conflicts between them and the Hausa Community be returned immediately to the fulanis who are the rightful owners in the interest of peace

“Governor Bello Matawalle has ordered that all grazing routes, lands, water for livestock and other properties of the fulanis seized as a result of clashes between them and the Hausa’s, should be returned immediately to the fulanis for peace to reign in the State”

The fulani Community according to the Deputy Governor want government to provide them with fertilizer for farming, free their men in correctional centres, and also build schools and other basic amenities for them to leave better

This if done according to them will discourage many from engaging in banditry as lack of education is one of the major factors influencing many Including children under 12 years of age from carrying AK-47 rifle to Attack innocent citizens.

” The Fulanis want government to provide them with fertilizer, free Fulanis in detention and build schools for their children and if all this is done, it will discourage them from engaging in banditry because lack of education is one of the major factors influencing their children Including those of 12 year old to join Criminal gang and start carrying AK-47 rifle killing and attacking innocent Citizens” Nasiha Said.

It would be recalled that the Notorious Bandit Leader Bello Turji has earlier this released over a hundred of his hostages voluntarily

Among them are Nursing Mothers and toddlers who have spent Months in Captivity.

A Development the Zamfara State Government and police authorities in the state were Happy with and see it as a step towards ending the over a decade Banditry which has Negetively affected socioeconomic activities in the state and other Neighboring states