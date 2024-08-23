A member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji has donated N10 million and 200 bags of Rice to Victims of flood disaster in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

Sani Jaji expressed concern over the annual reoccurence of flooding in the area which according to him is negatively affecting the people.

Thirteen persons were said to have died as a result of this year’s flooding in Gummi local council of Zamfara state.

Houses, livestock and other valuables were also destroyed and thousands rendered homeless as a result of heavy down pour that lasted for twenty one hours

The situation prompted the member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal Constituency at the National Assembly Aminu Sani Jaji to come to the aid of the victims.

The two term green chamber lawmaker donated ten million naira cash and 200 Bags of Grains among other items to the victims at the emirs palace in Gummi.

He was represented by Mansur Khalifa Kaura,

the State Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Jajiyya faction among other members of the entourage.

Jaji who doubles as the chairman of the House Committee on ecological funds appeal to government at all levels and individuals to come to the aid of the affected communities

“We are here in Gummi to commiserated with our brothers and sisters who were badly affected by the recent flood disaster that rendered many people homeless in the area and lives were lost” Jaji said.

“I appeal to the victims to accept it as an act of God and also to desist from building on water ways and dumping of refuse on in drainages during and after rainy season” He appealed.

“I am supporting the victims with cash donation of N10 million and 200 bags of rice to providing emergency relief to the victims and also to reduce their burden and sufferings” Jaji Maintained.

“I am calling on the victims and people of Gummi local government to be patience, remain grateful to Almighty God, and consider the disaster as a something destined by Allahu SWT”, Jaji added.

In a swift response, the Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Hassan commended the lawmaker for the show of love to the flood victims and described Sani Jaji as one with a heart of gold.

This assistance is timely and will go along way in alleviating the suffering of our people. We appreciate Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for giving this Kind assistance to our people” The emir Said.

” I am calling on well-meaning individuals and political office holders to emulate Hon. Jaji by extending same gesture to those facing this kind of tragedy or another”.

Gummi is one of the local government areas of Zamfara state predicted to experience flood this year.