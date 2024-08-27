A total of 28.7 Billion Naira was spent by the Rural Electrification Agency in 2023 for capital expenditure.

At a news briefing in Abuja on it’s 2023 capital project implementation report, where the Managing Director, Aliyu Abubakar said 1.4 Million Unserved and Underserved Nigerians have been impacted through the implementation of the capital projects.

The 2023 Capital Projects Impact Report is a project delivery report that maps out the progress and achievements of the Agency’s electrification interventions through the Capital Project Appropriation for the year 2023.

The report highlights the broad-based, inclusive efforts of the Federal Government’s energy access efforts with the sector-specific resources the REA continues to optimize for socio-economic development.

The Managing Director, Aliyu Abubakar says the agency Secured additional funding of 750Million dollars to Start the implementation of the off grid public sector project to provide electricity for 17.5 million Nigerians out of 85 Million that has no access to electricity.

The implementation of the 2023 Capital Projects has further expanded the penetration of solar home system units especially in rural and unserved communities.