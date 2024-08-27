The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to local economic development and agricultural resilience.

The minister spoke during his visit to Kebbi State on the efforts by the Bola Tinubu administration to reinforce economic partnerships and tackle the challenges posed by natural disasters, including floods.

A statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, said Edun’s visit was meant to address the significant impact of flooding on agricultural productivity.

The minister restated President Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to fortifying local economies and addressing the pressing issues caused by natural disasters.

He emphasised the proactive measures the Federal Government had taken, especially those facilitated through the National Economic Council (NEC) and supported by Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris.

The measures, Edun said, included the allocation of N3 billion each to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The funds are intended to combat, mitigate, and prepare for the effects of flooding during this year’s rainy season, with a particular focus on supporting local farmers and protecting the agricultural sector.

Edun, who was accompanied by Governor Idris and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, toured the WACOT Rice Limited’s facility in Argungu.

The state-of-the-art rice processing plant boasts an annual milling capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes and plays a critical role in supporting thousands of local farmers through its extensive procurement network and 8,000-strong out-grower farming programmes.

The facility is pivotal to bolstering local rice production and driving economic growth in the region.

The finance minister and his entourage also visited a rice farm facing the adverse effects of flooding, which poses a threat to agricultural productivity in Kebbi State.