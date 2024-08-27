The Federal High Court is scheduled to hold a hearing next week concerning money laundering allegations against the cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives, the case was originally set for October 11, but has been rescheduled to September 2.

Binance, along with its executives—Tigan Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and head of financial crime compliance, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the exchange’s regional manager for Africa with British-Kenyan nationality—faces accusations of laundering over $35 million.

In addition to these charges, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is also under investigation for alleged tax evasion.

Both Binance and Gambaryan have denied the charges, while Anjarwalla evaded custody and fled Nigeria before the trial began.

Gambaryan has been detained in Nigeria since February, with reports of his health deteriorating in custody, as stated by his wife, Yuki Gambaryan, earlier this month.

She has called on Nigerian authorities to drop the charges against her husband and release him on health grounds, while also appealing to the U.S. government for assistance in securing his release.

Nigeria has blamed Binance for the depreciation of its currency, as cryptocurrency platforms have become popular venues for trading the naira amid ongoing dollar shortages, causing the naira to hit a record low.