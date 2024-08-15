The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC ), Lagos State Command has held the August edition of its public relations clinic, which has now become a bi – monthly event.

The guest lecturer, Professor Oyenuga Adedeji, PhD, MCIA, DFCSS, Professor of Sociology, Criminology and Cyber Crime, from the Lagos State University delivered a very insightful lecture on the theme of the event, “Private Security Guard Company Operations in Nigeria: Effectiveness, Challenges and Contributions to National Security.”

Professor Adedeji stated that there was need for the Corps to go beyond regulation and monitoring of Private Guard Companies in the nation, however, it needed to sustain quality stakeholder engagement with the private security practitioners, through clinics such as this, trainings and higher capacity building programmes, to be a able to harness the untapped potentials of the industry.

The State Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, in his opening remark said that the Ministry of Interior under the present leadership of the Honourable Minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji – Ojo has been making giant efforts to revamp and professionalize the industry, in order for it to meet international best practices and attract more global relevance.

The Lagos State Commandant also said that the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and his management team has also put a lot of efforts in place, in a bid to further institutionalize the industry and make it very attractive to our youths and interested honourable persons in this sector.

The practitioners’ view was also drafted in at the clinic, with the submission of Cynthia Gregg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Safety Signatures Limited, a fast growing private security company in Nigeria.

She pointed out the missing link between theory and practice in the industry and stated that operators have largely contributed, to our overall national security in the nation.

She appreciated the command over the idea to sensitize personnel and stakeholders fortnightly or as the situation may be and sued for sustenance of such impactful initiative as this one.

The event was an interactive one, with participants drawn from all formations of the command. It also featured panelists such as; Professor Adedeji Oyenuga, Dr Cynthia Gregg, Deputy Commandant of Corps Eze Onyegbula, Barrister Adebimpe Bada and Deputy Superintendent of Corps Oluwaseun Abolurin, Moderator.

Highlight of the event was the distribution of gifts (mugs) to thirty participants for punctuality to the clinic, courtesy of Dr Cynthia Gregg, MD/CEO Safety Signatures Limited.

Other invited guests present at the event include; Dr Adekunle Aderemi, Registrar General, Institute of Criminology and strategic Studies, Nigeria, ably represented, by some National Officers, distinguished personalities, voluntary youth groups and members of the fourth estate of the team.