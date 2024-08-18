The Nigeria Police has confirmed the abduction of three students of the State College of Health Technology, Oji-River, in the Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Enugu State Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the kidnapping incident in a statement.

According to Ndukwe, two students had been rescued while three others were still missing.

Dismissing a viral video which claimed that several students of the college were kidnapped, Ndukwe said spreading such is an act of “mischief and misinformation aimed at misleading and creating panic among unsuspecting citizens.”

He said, “Contrary to the spurious narrative in the viral video, in the evening hours of August 15, 2024, Police Operatives at the Oji-River Division of the Command received information alleging an act of abduction around the said college.

“They immediately hastened to the scene, rescuing two of the victims allegedly abducted, while three others are yet to be found. However, vigorous operations are ongoing to locate and rescue them, as well as apprehend the abductors.

“A preliminary investigation proves that the victims were driving out of the college when the seemingly targeted incident occurred.”

Also, the commissioner of police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu while cautioning residents against spreading misinformation assured that the force is doing everything to ensure the rescue of the victims.