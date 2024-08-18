Two men have been arrested by the Police in connection with a recent series of vehicle vandalism and thefts.

The arrests followed a police investigation prompted by a complaint on July 31, 2024, from a resident of an estate that had been targeted by thieves.

The resident reported the incident to the police at around 11:40 a.m., stating that unknown thieves had infiltrated their estate around 3:00 a.m. on the same day, vandalizing several vehicles and stealing valuable parts, including brain boxes.

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command quickly launched an operation to track down the culprits.

The investigation led them to Ilewe Junction, Ikotun, where they apprehended a 47-year-old suspect, Jefferson Emeka Joshua, on August 3, 2024.

A subsequent investigation on August 10, 2024, resulted in the arrest of a second suspect, 45-year-old Donatus Okoro, at Idowu Street in Ajegunle.

Both suspects have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.

During the arrests, police recovered several items, including a red Toyota Camry with registration number FKL 260 JJ, a police beret, and a pair of handcuffs, which the suspects allegedly used during their operations.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate involved in the thefts.