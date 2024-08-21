The operatives of Kaduna State Police Command have arrested two suspected weapons suppliers to bandits operating in Zaria and its environs.

The suspects, identified as Abulaziz Habibu (25) and Nuhu Thomas (25), both residents of Dogon Dawa, Birnin Gwari LGA, were intercepted by the anti-kidnapping unit at Madaci village, Zaria.

However, the duo, who had a fabricated AK-47 rifle in possession, confessed their illegal activities with the bandits to the police.

The Police are currently carrying out their investigation, which is aimed at identifying and apprehending their accomplices in the criminal enterprise.