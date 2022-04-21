Police arrest five suspected bandits, recover weapons in Kebbi

The police in Kebbi state said they have arrested five suspected armed bandits and recovered arms from the suspects in three local government areas of the state.

Kebbi state Police command public relations officer, Superintendent of Police Nafi’u Abubakar told newsmen at the command headquarters.

The suspects were arrested in Dandi, Suru and Bunza local government areas of the state.

He said the police acted on credible intelligence to arrest the suspects who specialised in terrorising communities in the various local government where they were all arrested.

Mr Abubakar said sophisticated weapons were recovered from the suspected bandits which include AK47 rifle, 9 rounds of 7.6C39MM ammunition, one Dane gun, cutlasses and other weapons.

The police spokesman also urged the people to be law-abiding and provide credible information to the police on suspicious movements and persons in their communities.