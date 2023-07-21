The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has met with operators and fuel suppliers in the aviation industry as well as the oil industry regulator to address the recent issue of water in aviation fuel in a max aircraft flight.

The players say the oversight and regulation of petroleum products in the industry needs to be taken more seriously to avoid a reoccurrence.

Just recently liters of water was seen in a max air flight’s fuel tank.

The contamination led to the aircraft’s grounding.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority already began investigations into the development and is now meeting with stakeholders in the industry to ascertain possible causes with a view to finding solutions.

The airlines who have absolved themselves of blame, ;say the incident is of great concern and the oil marketers too say the origin of such fuel consignments can be traced.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau gives an example of a helicopter crash years ago caused by fuel contamination.

It says recommendations were given to the civil aviation authority at that time on prevention mechanisms to avoid a repeat.

The civil aviation authorities say suggestions at the meeting will be deliberated upon to strengthen oversight and regulatory efforts , the airlines are in support of the development.

The civil aviation authorities also made available to the operators list of licenced aviation fuel suppliers and those with applications currently being processed, to help them make informed burying decisions going forward.