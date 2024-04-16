The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that three private jet operators’ permits have been suspended due to alleged commercial flight activity.

The Acting Director General of (NCAA), Chris Najomo, made the announcement on Tuesday in a riot act read to all airlines today.

The NCAA had earlier on January 24 2024 issued a warning that private jet owners who operate commercial services without proper compliance may have their licenses revoked.

Mr Najomo announced this during the presentation of his agency’s projects for 2024 in Lagos.

The announcement was coming shortly after a private jet departing from the Federal Capital Territory crash-landed near the Ibadan airport.

Reacting to the development, the National Safety Investigation Bureau criticized the operator, Flints Aero Services Limited, for conducting a non-commercial flight with a permit.

The NCAA DG stressed the importance of private jet operators obtaining a commercial license for commercial or charter operations.

He highlighted the regulatory framework, stating that only holders of an Air Transport License and airline operating permit with a valid air operator certificate are authorized to conduct charter operations.