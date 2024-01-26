A private jet, with 10 persons onboard, has reportedly crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to reports, the jet crash landed on Friday around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan.

The jet with registration number, N580KR having some Important personalities onboard was said to have missed the runway into a nearby bush.

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview, TVC News spoke with a source inside the airport who confirmed that the said aircraft only overran it’s stopping point causing panic among the passengers.

The source stated that the situation has been brought under control, assuring that all passengers on board are safe and sound.