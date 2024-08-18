Political parties in Kaduna State have expressed concern over the increase in the prices of chairmanship and councilor nomination forms by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM).

They point out that the forms, which used to cost 200,000 Naira for chairmanship and 50,000 Naira for councilor positions, are now priced at 1 million Naira and 500 thousand Naira, respectively.

Auwal Tafoki, the state Chairman of the Labour Party contends that this price hike is a deliberate attempt to exclude opposition parties from the upcoming elections.

He also warns that if the authorities do not reverse the decision, legal action will be pursued.