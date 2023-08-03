A coalition of seventeen civil society organizations, CSOs has urged the federal government to implement a comprehensive social protection program that will truly target the poor and vulnerable in society in order to lift people out of poverty.

The CSOs made the appeal in a statement issued at the conclusion of a meeting in Abuja on Petrol Subsidy Removal and Palliatives.

The organisations expressed grave concerns about the government’s efforts to mitigate the adverse economic and social consequences of the subsidy removal policy on citizens.

They recommended that, government at federal, state and local levels should increase investments in basic education, and primary healthcare for poor Nigerians to create increased access to social services.

Advertisement

While lamenting that the current national minimum wage of N30,000 remains highly unsustainable considering the current economic condition, they recommended that a process for increasing the minimum wage should commence immediately at the federal, state, and local levels and by private sector employers as the current minimum wage no longer reflect the new realities.

They noted that government’s removal of subsidy pushed up prices of goods and services, like food stuff, transportation costs, agricultural tools, and inputs, rent and other services, yet salaries were not increased, necessitating untold hardship, and suffering amongst the citizens.

“Poverty rate has increased steadily over the years in Nigeria and has degenerated to the point of ranking third in the world in 2014, to the first position in 2018 with around 87 million people and a further slide to 133million of its citizens living in multi-dimensional poverty in 2022 (National Bureau of Statistics)

The CSOs also recommended that the current administration adopt a comprehensive development agenda for the country as a piece-meal approach to dealing with recurrent challenges faced by previous administrations will not help in the long run.

The communique was signed by David Ugolor of ANEEJ; Abiola Akiode of WARDC; Monday Osasah of Centre LSD; Ene Ede of Equity Advocate; Funmi Akinyele of Food Basket Nigeria; Rommy of Lawyers Alert; Otive Igbuzor of Centre LSD; Nelson Nwafor of FENRAD; Tijani Abdulkareem of SERDEC and David Anyaele of CCD.

Advertisement

Others were Y. Z. Ya’U of CITAD; Udy Okon of YAF; Emem Okon of KEBETKACHE; Faith Nwadishi of CTA; Egedegbe Edewor of VREI; Idris Miliki of CHRCH and Obialunanma Nnaobi-Ayodele of Meluibe Foundation.