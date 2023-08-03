The Debt Management Office, DMO says it is set to expand Capital Market offerings by listing its 130 billion naira sovereign sukuk offering on the Nigerian exchange limited and the FMBQ Securities Exchange limited.

The DMO said this in a statement obtained from its website earlier today.

According to according to the DMO listing of the 130 billion naira Sovereign Sukuk on the NGX and FMDQ will expand the range of financial

offerings available to investors in the Capital Market while stating that the opportunity to buy and sell the Sovereign sukuk will provide

liquidity to investors and promote price discovery. It also reveals that the total Sovereign Sukuk was introduced in 2017 stood at 742.57 billion naira.

In another related development The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, has offered to work with the Nigerian Customs Service to increase revenue for the Federal Government.

Advertisement

She gave this assurance when the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, visited her in her office in Abuja.

Dr. (Mrs.) Madein will cooperate and collaborate with all revenue-generating agencies to achieve the government’s revenue targets for economic development, according to a statement from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) signed by Bawa Mokwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations.

Mrs. Madein acknowledged the NCS as “one of the key organizations on which the government depends for survival,” highlighting the important part it plays in generating money.