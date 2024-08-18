The Nafisa Nasir Charity Development Foundation has flagged-off Empowerment Projects for 300 women and 100 youths at the Umar Ahmed Model Primary School in Gwadangwaji Ward, Birnin Kebbi.

The project, backed by the NANAS Foundation seeks to bridge the skills gap among women and youth, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurship prospects.

The event was attended by women and youths from the local community, who expressed gratitude for the initiative.

The project, backed by the Nafisa Nasir Foundation in Kebbi State, demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the lives of women and youth in the region.

In her remarks, the first lady, Nafisa Nasir Idris, founder of the NANAS Foundation, emphasized the importance of empowering women and youth, stating that “Empowering women and youth is crucial in building a prosperous and sustainable future.

Alhaji Ladan Muhammad chairman committee of Gwadangwadji constituency, described the occasion as a first of its kind in his constituency, while thanking the first lady, he also called on beneficiaries to make judicious use of the Items.

The special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Mineral Resources Aliyu Garba Thanked the Governor for his good works in the state and also solicited more interventions in flood prone areas.

The Chairman of Nafisa Nasir Foundation also explained the impact of this empowerment programme on the Communities

enumerating the stand of the foundation in building an empowerment programme for the benefit of the State.

Some of the beneficiaries were thankful for this empowerment programme which they say gives them a sense of belonging.