The Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria have denied claims that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria did not conduct a hitch free hajj operations in 2024 exercise.

Hajj 2024 like previous Hajj, has its own challenges like over crowding in some tents in Mina, Arafat, issues of small bed space , reduction of basic travel allowance due to exchange rate, heat wave, poor screening for pilgrims on state level among other issues.

Nahcon tried its best to resolve this issues , but due to this some state governors called for decentralization of Nahcon to enable states take full responsibility of their pilgrims welfare.

After airlifting all pilgrims back to Nigeria , Nahcon’s chairman Jalal Ahmed Arabi held a world Press Conference where he disclosed that ; the commission swiftly addressed all issues raised during the exercise, he insists 2024 exercise was a success.

But the Association of Tour Operators disagree with these claims.

To find out more , TVC News spoke to the Vice President of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators of Nigeria, Haruna Ismail who spoke about the challenges tour operators faced during the hajj 2024 exercise.

He also believes Nahcon was not transparent in its activities before, and during the exercise.