Lagos state government has launched an initiative that is to ensure all, resident in the state are well enlightened on the Monkey Pox Virus, currently spreading in Central Africa.

Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, told journalists that there is no instance of MonkeyPox in Lagos state, but the government believes it is critical to implement ways to keep people safe from the highly contagious viral disease.

The World Health Organization has classified Monkeypox a public health crisis.

However, the Lagos state government warns that, while there have been no documented cases of the disease, it is preparing to protect citizens against the highly contagious clade 1-b Monkeypox virus, which is quickly spreading throughout Central Africa.

The government says it would not take chances because Lagos has a large population and is a vital trading hub for African firms.

According to the commissioner for health, although the united states has tested and tried the Bavarian Nordic smallpox vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved in the U.S. and Switzerland for the treatment of Monkeypox, it will not be recommended or dispensed in Lagos state, without a thorough home based research by key govt agencies.

On the sideline, Lagos state Chief Epidemiologist gave details of the symptoms of Monkeypox.

According to the experts, the most common way through which Monkeypox spreads, is by body contact and sexual intercourse between men and the major strategy for curbing the spread is Isolation.

The government says it is working on ensuring spaces are available for that, if the need arises.