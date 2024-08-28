Cross River State’s Commissioner for Health, Egbe Ayuk, has announced a new mpox case in Obudu Local Government Area, increasing the state’s total cases to five this year.

The latest case involves a female from Okoshe village, in Obudu and authorities are investigating her travel history, including a recent trip to Ebonyi State.

To mitigate further spread, the commissioner for health activated the Incident Management System, promising thorough contact tracing and public education on preventive measures.

The commissioner enjoined, resident to adhere to all precautionary measure to stay safe by avoiding close contact with infected individuals, Wash hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching wild animals or their bodily fluids as well as avoid eating bushmeat or handling animals that may carry the virus.

The State Epidemiologist confirmed the case and detailed the state government’s efforts to contain the outbreak.

Cross River State has a history of mpox cases, with four previous cases reported in February and March, which have since been contained.

Nationally, the NCDC reported 40 confirmed mpox cases out of 830 suspected cases, with Cross River among the affected states, and has placed several states on high alert.”