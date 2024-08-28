A violent clash which erupted in the Barkuta community, Beji district, Bosso local government area of Niger State, has reportedly claimed the lives of several people.

The confrontation between the local Gbagyi people and ranchers broke out early Tuesday, killing several persons and causing property damage.

The assassination of a well-known farmer, identified only as Alhaji, by herders on Monday evening appears to have ignited the unrest.

Alhaji reportedly challenged the herdsmen about the damage of farmland by their animals. When he did not return from the herdsmen’s settlement, worried community members conducted a search the following morning, discovering his lifeless body in a nearby thicket.

Outraged by the murder, the people rallied and attacked the herdsmen’s settlements.

The subsequent violence resulted in multiple deaths and several wounded on both sides.

As tensions increase, many residents have fled the area, fearing reprisals.

The mood remains tense, with no official pronouncements from the government or police regarding the incident.