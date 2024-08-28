97 suspects of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have been arrested and brought to the Special Tactical Squad office by the Police in Abuja.

They were arrested when the parade got violent on Sunday, resulting in the death of two police officers.

Three of them were released after being profiled.

The attack took place at a police checkpoint near Wuse Junction.

The IGP vowed to bring all culprits to justice and reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to upholding peace and order throughout the country.

The police have condemned the incident, calling it “outrageous and unacceptable,” and have committed to investigate the full scope of the assault while ensuring that such violence against law enforcement officers does not occur again.

The Nigeria Police Force also called on the public for support in its efforts to curb extremist threats and maintain peace and security nationwide.