No fewer than sixteen persons were burned to death in a road accident that happened at Ajue village, between Ondo and Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Five persons also sustained injuries in the auto crash.

The state Commander of FRSC, Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the incident to TVC news Senior Reporter, Ayodeji Moradeyo

According to him, two vehicles, a commercial Toyota Hiace bus and a Man Diesel truck, were involved in the incident that happened at about 8 pm on Tuesday.

Mr. Ibitoye attributed the causes of the accident to excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking, adding that one of the vehicles might have been carrying fuel.

He said that it took the FRSC about four hours to clear the road.

“Three male adults were seriously injured, two had minor injuries and 16 people were burnt beyond recognition.

“Though investigation on the cause of the accident has not been concluded, preliminary investigation indicated high speeding, wrongful overtake and, possibly, one of them carried fuel inside the vehicle”

He appealed to motorists to shun speeding and observe all rules and regulations of the road.