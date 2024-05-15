The House of Representatives on information and communication technology, ICT says they will raise a motion on the floor of the house to declare a state of emergency on the Nigerian Digital space.

This was after the committee visited galaxy backbone which is the information technology and shared services provider of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In other to make Galaxy Backbone Limited effective and efficient in Nigeria’s digital space and to maintain the security requirements of confidentiality, integrity, availability and accessibility for all stakeholders in the country and beyond, the House of Representatives committee on information technology says the agency need to gain more awareness.

In an oversight visit to the agency the managing directors and chief executive officer of the agency highlights some of the challenges the agency faces and how they intend to solve it .

In his reaction , the chairman committee on ICT at the House of Representatives , believes the president needs to declare a state of emergency on the Nigerian digital space and also make sure that all government agencies partner with them.

The committee in their submission says they will work with galaxy backbone in making sure there is enough funds for them in the next supplementary budget that will be presented.