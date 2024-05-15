The Study Tour undertaken by the Nigeria Presidential CNG Initiative, is expected to strengthen collaboration and attract investment from India automotive industry.

This is according to the programme Director and Chief Executive of P-CNGI, Michael Oluwagbemi who confirmed that the Energy Transition Program and representatives of Key States Transport Ministries was meant to give them an opportunity to learn and share knowledge with India, a country that is a leader in both Electronic Vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas, while adapting critical lessons learned to the unique Nigerian condition.

India is also on a path to clean fuel transition since 1998 when the country’s Supreme court ordered clean fuels transition on the back of massive pollution requiring CNG adoption by 2001 across her transportation systems.

During this period despite small gas reserves and high dependence on foreign gas imports India became a CNG vehicle leader accounting for over 5 million vehicles running on natural gas.

The current collaboration with Nigeria aims to share the India CNG and EV experience to ensure Nigeria can benefit from the lessons learned.

Chief Executive of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi says this provided an opportunity to connect with critical manufacturers and investors, as well as international development funding.

The Nigerian team was also exposed to the country’s transition challenges and potential opportunities for job creation and innovation.