The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), under the leadership of Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, has announced a series of activities leading up to the Nationwide Deployment Plan launch of the program on May 29, 2024.

As part of its commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions, PCNGI is embarking on an extensive pre-launch itinerary aimed at engaging stakeholders, showcasing critical gas supply projects, and facilitating the conversion and refueling infrastructure across the nation.

The schedule of activities is as follows:

– May 15: Southwest-1 Stakeholder Event @ Lagos, incorporating Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states.

– May 15-22: Presidential (Virtual) Commissioning of Critical Gas Supply Projects @ NNPCL.

– May 16: Jets and Mikano Factory Inspection with the Labour Ministry, Labour Unions & Media.

– May 17: South-South & South East Stakeholder Event @ Port Harcourt, incorporating Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Anambra.

– May 18: Launch of SS Affiliate Conversion & Refueling Center at Femadec Site in Port Harcourt, Inspection Tour of Total Energies Support Mother station for Auto CNG @Uyo.

– May 22: North Central-II & Southwest II Combined Engagement Session @ Ilorin, incorporating Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, & Kwara.

– May 24 thru 31: Kojo Factory Inspection Tour at Enugu-Onitsha Site, Receive Cylinders and Kits for Launch Event, Receive First Set of Assembled Tricycles for Launch Event, Receive First Set of Buses from Kojo, Mikano, and Jets Cos.

– May 29: Press Conference Announcing Launch of Conversion Incentive Program @ Abuja, Commissioning of Ilorin Refueling and Conversion Center by Chairman Governors Forum.

– May 30: Commissioning of Luojia Assembly Plant for CNG Tricycles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

These activities mark significant milestones in the journey towards achieving energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity for Nigeria.

PCNGI reiterated its commitment to fostering collaboration with all stakeholders as it paves the way for a cleaner, greener future.

These programs are a fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to drive Nigeria’s energy transition in the transportation sector leveraging CNG and enabling economic growth.