WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature called Channels, which appears to be an attempt to compete with Twitter in the social networking game.

WhatsApp offers Channels as “a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations, right within WhatsApp” in a recent blog post.

There will be a new Updates page in the WhatsApp app that will separate your followed channels from your usual chats with family and friends. You’ll be able to receive one-way broadcasts from the persons or organizations you follow from this page.

The ‘one-way’ nature of ‘Channels’ distinguishes it from Twitter. There will be no back and forth commenting when you send an update to your followers. It is basically a method for a single person or organisation to transmit information to a huge number of people at once (text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls).

Advertisement

No phone numbers or profile pictures will be exchanged when you follow a channel.

“Channels” history will only stick around for 30 days max, with options to make that even shorter, and channel admins will be able to block screenshots and forwards. This should lay to rest the familiar spectre of old posts coming back to haunt posters.

Admins will also have control over who is allowed to follow them, and can decide whether their channel is discoverable.

WhatsApp Channels will be rolling out in Colombia and Singapore at first as the company tests its capabilities, with more countries promised over the coming months.