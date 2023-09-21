Microsoft has announced an added feature to its outlook email service.

The company, in an official announcement on the Microsoft 365 roadmap said on September 20, 2023, the ‘Dictation Support’ designated by Feature ID 171199, was added to the roadmap.

Advertisement

Outlook Dictation enables users to compose messages by speaking into a microphone and using speech-to-text technology over a dependable internet connection. It also allows users to precisely convey their preferred tone and nuances, so boosting the quality of their email communications.

This function appears to be a quick and easy way to compose emails, respond to messages, and capture the right tone in your conversations.

This new Dictation Support feature in Outlook could be useful for individuals who prefer a hands-free email composing method.

Advertisement

It can especially benefit users with difficulty typing or those looking to increase their productivity by quickly converting spoken words into written messages. Additionally, this feature could assist in maintaining the intended tone and content of emails, enhancing the overall email communication experience for Outlook users.

The rollout of Dictation Support for Outlook is scheduled to begin in October 2023. This feature will be available in the General Availability phase and can be accessed through the web platform. It will be accessible to Outlook users on the worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) cloud instance.