The more we share our experience in Lagos with other states, the more we help provide support for security agencies in the country.This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund at a meeting with the Kogi State Security Trust Fund Team.

Senior correspondent Ivy KANU reports that so far fifteen states have visited the Lagos State Security trust fund.

Having identified the huge gap between the reality of security situation in the state and the security architecture on ground, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund was established by the Law of the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2007.

The sole aim is to source for funds to support security agencies with crime fighting equipment.

Seventeen years after the establishment of the Lagos security trust fund, it has become a model for other states.

This time, an 8-man team from the Kogi state security trust fund is their guest.

But why invest so much in motorbikes.

As they conclude Presentations, there are noticeable differences in the law that sets up the two State’s Trust fund.

At the end, the Lagos and Kogi state agreed that they have a lot to learn from each other as their security challenges differ.