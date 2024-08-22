The Minister of Water Resources, Joseph Utsev has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to speedy completion of Ogbese Multi-Purpose Dam project in Ekiti State.

The Minister spoke when he inspected the dam, in company of top officials of the ministry.

This inspection by the Minister of Water Resources, Professor Joseph Utsev is in continuation of his tour of ongoing projects in South-West Nigeria.

This time, he is in Ekiti State to inspect the Ogbese Multi-Purpose Dam project.

The dam project, which was launched in 2009, is expected to provide potable water for the benefit of people of the state.

The Minister, who was accompanied by top officials from the ministry moved round the project site.

He said the Federal Government has approved funds for the completion of the project.

The Minister added that the dam has the capacity for water supply, irrigation and hydropower.

He assured that the President Bola Tinubu administration will not leave any developmental project uncompleted.

The tourism and agriculture potential of the Dam will also be beneficial for the people, when completed.