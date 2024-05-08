The Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Monday Okphebholo, has reassured the people of Edo and commuters plying the Benin/Auchi-Abuja road of the federal government’s commitment to fix the road.

He made this known during a visit to assess the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Ekpoma axis of the road.

In recent days, there have been controversy between the Edo state government and the federal government over who is handling the ongoing construction work on this road.

The social media has been awash with a claim by an agent of the Edo state government who visited the project and disclosed that the project is being done by the state government and a privately owned company.

However, on Wednesday, the Senator Representing Edo Central Senatorial district, Monday Okpebholo who was on an inspection visit to the project said the project is fully sponsored by the federal government and assured of the speedy completion of the project to end the long suffering of commuters.

The contractor reemphasised the completion of the rehabilitation work in due time

To the road users, what is important to them is the timely completion of the road and not the claims and counter claims