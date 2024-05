Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori has announced the complete withdrawal of military personnel from Okuama community since the 14th of March Killing of 17 Army personnel in the riverine community in Ughelli South local government area of the state.

The governor who disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Government House, also says with the withdrawal, the displaced people of Okuama community are now free to return to their homes eight weeks they fled after the incident.