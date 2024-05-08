The Nigerian government has assured oil and gas investors of its commitment to eliminate challenges hindering the smooth operations of businesses in the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri gave the assurance during the opening session of the Nigerian Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, United state of America.

The Minister in his comment assured investors that crude oil would remain relevant for a long time and the federal government is creating an enabling environment that will attract the best of investment in the country and guarantee a return on investment.

They reassured global investors that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to removing all barriers for prospective investors.

Offshore Technology Conference is a platform provided by the Petroleum association of Nigeria for Nigerian companies to showcase their businesses to the world.