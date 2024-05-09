The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has assured Nigerians of their safety in Israel as it commences the next phase of pilgrimage to the holy land.

The Commission has also restored pilgrimage to ten days from nine days.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched deadly attacks on Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces responded swiftly as it engaged in aerial campaigns and ground operations within the Gaza strip.

This has created fears in many who desire to visit Israel, especially for pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary, Stephen Adegbite, who just got back from Israel says he has the assurance from Israeli authorities of pilgrims’ safety in their country.

He says apart from Gaza, every other part of Israel is peaceful

The Executive Secretary claims that his first 100 days in office have been beneficial, as he announces that pilgrimage will now take place twice a year rather than once.

He said the Commission has faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The commission says Israel has always been in the throes of crisis but the Holy pilgrimage has never been disrupted.