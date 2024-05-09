The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the mysterious disappearance of Najeem Anjarwalla, one of the Chief Executives of Binance from the custody of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

It has also set up a 7-man special committee to investigate the death of four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke, in an Abuja school.

In April, Nigerians were shocked to hear the news of the sudden escape of Binance Executive, Najeem Anjarwalla from the custody of the office of the National Security Adviser.

Legislators described the news of the escape as embarrassing and have now decided to launched a probe.

Another incident that has gotten the attention of the lawmakers is the death of a four-year old pupil in an Abuja. The parliament says there is need to unravel the cause of the unfortunate incident and ensure justice to all concerned.

Edo legislator, Billy Osawaru, came with a motion on the need to have police and security presence in schools across the country.

The motion tasks relevant committees to interface with security chiefs to identify how best to secure schools and proffer lasting solutions to security challenges in the education sector

Lagos Member, Paul Kalejaye raises a motion for the need to give succour to victims of the recent gas explosion in Alaba Lane, Alayabiagba area of Ajeromi Ifelodun federal Constituency.

He wants the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to investigate the incident and provide medical and financial support for families of the victims

Insecurity is still on the front burner across the country and this resonates daily on the floor of parliament. Of the 14 motions of urgent public importance at the legislative business, no less than 10 bothers on gunmen attacks, kidnappings and other forms of insecurity.

Hopes are that the many interventions of the parliament will pay off and see to a reversal of the trend.