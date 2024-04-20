Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori says the process of relocating all the displaced innocent people of Okuama is ongoing as he visits the community for the first time since the March 14 killing of 17 Military Personnel.

Arriving Okuama, a riverine community alongside the commander of the Nigerian Army 63-brigade and the new commander of 181 Amphibious battalion, Governor Oborevwori saw the ruins of the fishing community 6 weeks after the killing of the 17 Army personnel.

The community which has been deserted long after the incident has only this church still standing. The governor said the process of relocating the people of Okuama is ongoing.

For the governor the Peace building process is ongoing as he calls those wanted by the military to present themselves for questioning unless they are guilty.

As the governor departed Okuama, the natives who are still hiding in the forest, are hoping the relocation process will be quick, as they are in dire need of food, shelter and medical assistance.