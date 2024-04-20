The Nigeria army resource center has completed yet another training for military and paramilitary personnel as well as civilians on alternative dispute resolution.

This is part of a non kinetic means for tackling the security challenges in the country.

Conflicts are as old as human existence.

While many conflicts have been resolved through various dispute resolution methods others have lingered and sometimes degenerated into violence, threatening the security of lives and property…

How to identify early warning signs and engage in alternative dispute resolution was the focus of this training at the Nigerian army resource center.

The participants were drawn from the military, paramilitary and civil society.

The training is part of a non kinetic approach to tackling the security challenges that the government is prioritising.

