The Bayelsa State Government has partnered with the South Korean Government to develop smart agriculture and Manufacturing in the state.

This is revealed by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri who also communicates plans for power generation in the state.

The 134th executive council meeting of the Bayelsa State government welcomed back the state team to South Korea for intensive workshops and training aimed at building a relationship to improve agricultural development and expand local production and manufacturing in Bayelsa state.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has charged the high-powered delegation led by the commissioner of agriculture with replicating their results in the state.

In light of the blackout caused by vandals’ actions, the governor revealed the state’s plans to stabilize electricity through local power generation in the state.

The occasion also witnessed the swearing-in of the chairmen of Ogboin South/Tarakiri and Ogbia Central Rural Development Authority.