Prominent political elites from the North have created a group, called League of Northern Democrats (LND).

The 226-member group, is led by former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, as interim chairman, Dr Umar Ardo, as convener, and Emmanuel Jime as interim secretary.

It also has as members former governors, federal lawmakers, and prominent businessmen.

The Forum is meant to address the many challenges affecting the growth and economic development of the northern region, through a strategic summit.

The constant struggle for greater influence, inclusion, accountability and representation in northern Nigeria is central to understanding trends in the region’s politics.

Northern Nigeria is witnessing an upheaval in it’s political and social space.

This Group of northern leaders say overcoming the north’s considerable problems relating to development and security are crucial to the realisation of a shared and prosperous future for all of Nigeria.

The League of Northern Democrats said it will convene a strategic summit to restore the region to a place of pride in Nigeria’s political and economic space.