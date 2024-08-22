The Minister of state for Youth development, Ayodele Olawande has described Nigerian youths as not just leaders of tomorrow but the drivers of today’s progress .

He wants Nigerians across board to join hands together to move the nation forward .

This was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja .

Nigerian youths face multiple challenges , including poverty , unemployment, underemployment, limited educational opportunities, and health challenges .

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has decided to change this narrative by advocating for a national youth dialogue

This is seen as a vital step towards bridging the gap between Nigeria’s leaders and its youths , by fostering unity and encouraging entrepreneurship across the country.

Leaders from various youths organizations are here to collaborate with the ministry of youth to drive youths agenda.

The group’s aims is to reduce the unemployment rate .

Minister of state for Youths development, on his part emphasised the unity of the nation over political affiliations, religious believes , or tribes .

The group is optimistic that with national dialogue in place issues affecting Nigerian youth will be addressed as this administration is focused on youth’s development.

It is crucial to shed light on the challenges faced by the youths , who are often left disillusioned and marginalised.