The rising insecurity in Zamfara state has continued to push its citizens down the poverty line over the years.

This has brought untold hardship on the people as farmers can no longer access their farms for the fear of been kidnapped or killed eventually.

However, governments at all levels have been making efforts to make life meaningful for those displaced.

Now, the Abdulhafiz Umar Gusau Foundation is complementing government by distributing Cash and food items to over one hundred less privileged, Internally Displaced Persons and paying of medical bills for patients.

The group also paid the tuition fees of some orphans and children of those displaced by Insecurity and other natural disasters in Zamfara.

It said the aim of the gesture is to help the poor and needy in the society considering the economic hardship and insecurity which has prevented many from farming especially in the state which is battling with Insecurity.