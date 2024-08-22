University scholars have expressed hope for Nigeria despite challenges currently being faced by the nation.

This position was expressed at a history series organised by the Association of Mass Communication scholars and professionals of Nigeria Imo State University chapter in Owerri.

It was the gathering of mass communication scholars and students of Imo State University Owerri.

They gathered for the History series of the association of mass communication scholars and professionals.

Speaking on the topic “down the memory lane: the yesterday that shapes our today.”

The keynote speaker, Prof. Ikechi Dominic noted that Nigeria will be in serious problem if the ugly past shapes its future. But advocated a holistic departure of the failure of yesterday for a good future of prosperity.

For the organiser and a lecturer of Mass Communication at Imo State University Adline Nkwam-Uwaoma, the event is to build the capacity of members, the society and suggest ways for government to shape its policies.

She voiced hope for the country, despite its current hardships.

Some Scholars and professionals in Mass Communication who have distinguished themselves including the Imo State correspondent of TVC news were honoured.