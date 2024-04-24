The National Assembly has assured Nigerians it is working on a legal framework for regulating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the country.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, gave the assurance at an event organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, in Abuja.

In the face of an ever changing world, Artificial Intelligence, AI, has served as a profitable tool across many developed countries.

Most of these nations have used artificial intelligence to grow every facet of their economy to become world powers.

Many developed countries have also advanced their educational systems and continue to explore opportunities in Artificial Intelligence to optimise human capital development.

A recent Index report indicates that AI adoption among large companies surged by 47 per cent when compared to data for the year 2018.

Back home, experts advocate the use of artificial Intelligence to shape the growth of core sectors in the Nigerian economy.

This year’s matriculation exercise for new entrants into the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, provides an opportunity for the parliament to appreciate the place of AI in the nation’s education sector.

While AI is still not so popular in Nigeria, the National Assembly says it recognises the need for necessary regulations to enable the country tap into its many benefits.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas tasks schools in the country to include the teaching of AI in their curricular.

The role of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies is to explore opportunities in AI to optimise human capital development.