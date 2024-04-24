Theatre Command North East Operation Hadin Kai has officially handed over 44 rescued persons from Boko Haram enclaves to the Borno State Government for onward rehabilitation.

The handing over took place at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

The Nigerian military has continue to intensify onslaught against terrorists bedeviling the country.

In the Northeast region, the Joint Operation Hadin Kai has recorded successes, with relative peace now being enjoyed.

It has also rescued thousands of captives from boko haram insurgents.

These additional 44 persons were rescued on the 16th of April 2024, during an intensive operation by the military at Timbuktu triangle, Damboa General Area.

They consist of 2 male adults, 14 woman and 28 children.

The Borno state government is happy with this development.

It pledges to provide adequate rehabilitation to the survivors, to help them pick the pieces of their lives.

The handing over of these 44 persons is testament of the results of the ongoing fight against insurgency which the army promised to sustain the tempo.