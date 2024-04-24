Nigerians have been urged to continue to have faith in the country and to always project the positive image of Nigeria to the world., as it will assist in facilitating economic and social development.

The minister of Information and other stakeholders in the public relations industry made this known during the opening session of the NIPR weed held in Abeokuta.

It was a gathering of public relations professionals in Nigeria and other stakeholders in the area of perception management and reputation building.

The first edition of the Nigeria Public Relations Week held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital had in attendance the minister of Information, the Central Bank Governor, Director Generals of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, News Agency of Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria among others.

The Minister of Information who was represented at the event urged Nigerians to always support and have faith in country, noting that Public relations has a great role in image management.

The President of the Institute highlighted the significance of Public relations practice to National development and stability.

He also emphasized the role of public relations in leadership.

Based in his contributions to the development of Ogun State and Nigeria, Ogun State Governor was also honoured and decorated as a Patron of the institute.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Abiodun promised to continue to live up to expectations and appreciates the institute for the honour.

The Governor also supported the Ogun State chapter of the institute with a new bus and new office complex.