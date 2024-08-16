The Kwara state government has supplied 250 units of computer set to Igbaja community as part of effort to promote Information and Communications Technology.

The move is also to allow for easy accessibility to Computer Based tests for students in the rural community.

Igbaja community has at least 25 secondary schools. Most times, students in this area have travel to Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara state to write Computer Based Tests.

It was during the last visit of governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to inaugurate the building that he pledged to supply computer sets to the centre for the use of the students.

The promise is now fulfilled.

250 units of computer set have been installed with internet facility.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Arinde says the initiative is aimed at improving access to quality education.

This provision offers greater access to modern tools essential for students’ academic success.

This is acknowledged by the students and the Igbaja community.