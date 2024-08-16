A global consulting organisation dedicated to improving health, education and socio-economic equality for individuals and communities has chosen Nigeria as the first country to reel out its country leadership model.

This was disclosed at an interactive meeting with journalists during the visit of its chief executive officer who is in Nigeria for the first time.

For 45 years, the global consulting organisation has been at the forefront of global public health and has partnered to strengthen Nigeria’s health system since 1988.

Chief executive officer, Margaret Crotty, has visited a few states and also met with the coordinating minister of health and social welfare during her visit to Nigeria.

She highlights how her engagements hope to support public health activities of the Nigerian government.

With a new country director to run its affairs and oversee activities, JSI seeks to build the capacity of local organisations for public health interventions in order to sustain interventions in Nigeria.

One area of support will be through partnership for the supply of health commodities like vaccines which will largely go into the reduction of the number of zero dose children in Nigeria.

They say sustaining public health interventions in Nigeria is significant due to the diverse health challenges affecting the nation.